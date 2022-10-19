WHITINGHAM — Police in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are searching for two people who stole a truck containing firearms and body armor from a home in Whitingham.
On the Tuesday morning at just past 6, Vermont State Police received a report of the stolen Chevrolet, which also contained a dirt bike.
About three-and-a-half hours later, state police received a report from the Palmer, Mass., Police Department that the truck had been seen parked at an apartment building on Gay Street.
The Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team established a perimeter before approaching the truck and finding no firearms or body armor inside the truck. The dirt bike, however, was still with the vehicle.
"Further investigation ... determined that the suspect in the vehicle theft, believed to be a male, was not in the apartment building," the Massachusetts agency said in a statement.
The Vermont State Police is the primary investigative agency with assistance from its Bay State counterparts and Palmer Police.
Security footage obtained from the scene of the theft showed two individuals stealing the truck.
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
Anyone who has information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This story has been updated to reflect that the dirt bike was recovered.