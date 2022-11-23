BENNINGTON — Several fire departments and other emergency personnel responded to a fire on South Street this afternoon.
Damage from the fire was visible in an upstairs apartment in the white clapboard building, with at least one window broken, the wood frame blackened and smoke smoldering from the window and a vent nearby. The Bennington Fire Department was on the scene.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said no one was injured in the fire. A dog was in the building at the time, but was not injured.
By 2:15 p.m., firefighters continued to work the scene, although it appeared the situation was under control. Ambulances were parked nearby, as well.