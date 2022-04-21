BENNINGTON — A fire spread from a leaf pile in the backyard of a house on Tel Road on Thursday, destroying a shed. The owner of the house was burning leaves in his backyard, when the fire spread to a fence and then jumped to the nearby shed that burned to the ground. The owner of the house had a permit to burn leaves in his backyard.
Firefighters from both Bennington Rural and Village Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire without further damage to the owner’s house or surrounding houses.
“It was a bit dry ... and being how windy it was today, you never know,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Waters of Bennington Rural Fire Department.
All outdoor fires to burn brush require a permit, according to the town website.Brush fire permits are $5 and are good for a two-week period.
Contact the Town Office for additional information 802-442-1037.