NORTH BENNINGTON — A fire in a back room at the United Counseling Service’s North Bennington campus facility Wednesday evening caused enough damage to delay several programs, including the popular Head Start program, affecting up to 60 local children.
“We’re still trying to find out how it all started,” said Jeffrey Scott Davis, manager of facilities and safety for UCS. “We are investigating what happened. The west building will be shut down for some time. We don’t know how long.”
The building, part of a two-building complex on Park Street in North Bennington, is the home of the Head Start program for North Bennington. According to UCS, about 60 children are participating in the program held inside the West building where the fire started. Another 23 Head Start kids were part of a second program in the main building, which was unaffected by the fire.
Bennington County Head Start provides early education classes promoting school readiness and family opportunities to strengthen families in Bennington County. A notice on the North Bennington Head Start’s Facebook page Thursday said, “Our Head Start West building (located at Park and West Street in North Bennington) had a fire incident late last night. The Fire Department was quick to respond and put the fire out quickly. Head Start West will be closed to all until further notice. Our Head Start team is making a plan to ensure we can provide care to as many children as possible who were attending Head Start at this location."
The post continued, "At this time no one is allowed to enter our Park and West Head Start building in North Bennington until further notice. Thank you and stay safe this holiday season."
According to Ed Harrington, chief of the North Bennington Fire Department, the fire started sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday; a cleaning crew member called the Bennington Police Department about the fire, which started in a back room of the facility. Harrison said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock the fire down, and that most of the damage was isolated to one room.
Several fire departments arrived on the scene, including North Bennington, Bennington Rural, Bennington Village, Shaftsbury, North Hoosick (N.Y.), Arlington and White Creek (N.Y.) Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.
Harrington told the Banner that an investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office is underway, and no immediate cause has been determined. Harrington also said there was extensive damage to that one room that housed part of the Head Start program.
Lisa Biddle of UCS told the Banner that the Head Start program already was scheduled for a half-day Thursday, and the program was closed for the holidays until Jan. 3.
“We’ve decided to extend that for everyone in the West building until at least the 6th, when we reassess the situation," said Biddle.
Harrington wanted to thank all of the fire departments for their aid and his firefighters for a job well-done.