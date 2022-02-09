IMG_0292.jpg

A garage at a home on West Road in Manchester Village caught fire on Wednesday morning and was a total loss. 

MANCHESTER — A garage at a home on West Road in Manchester Village was destroyed by fire late Wednesday morning, Manchester Fire Department officials said.

Manchester Fire Chief Chris Towslee said he responded to a call at 1016 West Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 24-foot by 24-foot structure fully involved.

Firefighters from Arlington, Dorset and East Dorset responded to the scene on mutual aid, and Pawlet firefighters stood by in the Manchester station, Towslee said, adding he was thankful for the generous response. Manchester Police closed West Road to traffic.

“We used hand lines to knock it down,” Towslee said. “We got it knocked down quick, but it was a total loss.”

No one was injured, Towslee said.

The cause remains unknown, but Towslee said he believes it was accidental.

