BENNINGTON — Two more of those arrested Wednesday in a drug raid at 546 Main St. in Bennington were arraigned in Superior Court on Friday.
The arraignments for Christian Torres-Santiago, 20, from Springfield, Mass. and Gabriel Lebron, 32, from Florence, Mass., had been scheduled for Thursday but were delayed due to a lack of available lawyers.
Torres-Santiago was charged with fentanyl trafficking and possession of cocaine. Lebron was charged with fentanyl trafficking, committing a crime with weapons and narcotics possession.
Torres-Santiago pleaded not guilty to his charges. If he makes his $15,000 bail, he will be prohibited from entering Vermont without a court order, possessing weapons, possessing drugs or contacting the other co-defendants.
Lebron also pleaded not guilty. He has similar conditions to Torres-Santiago, if he can pay the $25,000 bail required for his release.
Police raided an apartment at 546 Main and found over 7,000 bags of heroin and other drugs, as well as weapons and cash. Seven were arrested at the time, and five — including Torres-Santiago and Lebron — faced charges stemming from the raid and previous incidents.