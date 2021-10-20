A retired investigator accused of sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl in 1987 was arrested in Hendry County, Florida, on charges of fraud and impersonation relating to a forged medical letter presented at a Vermont hearing in 2019.
Leonard Forte, 80, has been fighting extradition to Vermont on multiple felony charges in the alleged sexual assault of a minor in his Landgrove vacation home for more than two decades now. He was convicted back in 1988 by a jury but the conviction was thrown out when the presiding judge ruled that the prosecutor, a woman, had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional, according to news reports.
The state recharged Forte, a former investigator with New York’s Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, in 1997, but the case dragged on for more than two decades as Forte claimed to be too sick to travel back to Vermont to stand trial. He has since moved to LaBelle, Florida, Hendry County, just east of Fort Myers.
Forte was arrested Monday inside his residence on a warrant issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and carried out by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He was examined by EMS before being transported to the Hendry County Jail.
According to the arrest warrant, Forte is accused of using another person’s ID without consent and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to the arrest report. The first charge relates to a forged doctor’s letter Forte presented at a 2019 hearing on the condition of his health and his inability to stand trial in Vermont. The second charge relates to the two-way communication device, his telephone, Forte used at the hearing to further his deception with the forged and phony letter.
This past summer, state prosecutors in Vermont filed two new charges of obstruction of justice, accusing Forte of faking a doctor’s note and lying about a hospice stay to evade prosecution. He’s been free on bail in the Vermont charges.
In June, the Bennington Superior criminal court ruled that Forte was physically able to stand trial. The court scheduled him for a jury trial in March.
Charity Clark, chief of staff at the Vermont Attorney General’s office, declined to comment because of the ongoing litigation of Forte. When asked if there was any contact between Vermont authorities and Florida before or after the arrest, she again declined to comment. “It’s not our case,” she said.
But according to Jessica Cary, public information officer for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there was a long history of cooperation between the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The warrant affidavit reviewed by the Banner revealed that the current charges directly stem from the forged doctor’s letter presented to prosecutors by Forte as verification of his medical condition.
Forte was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bail.