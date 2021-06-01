Fighter jets from the 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield, Mass., will be making training flights in and around southern Vermont during the month of June, the Massachusetts Air National Guard announced Tuesday.
The air guard said it made the announcement because "We do not want to alarm the residents around the local area who may be startled by the additional flying."
The 104th Fighter Wing operates 21 F-15C Eagle aircraft "ready to scramble in a moment’s notice to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat," the air guard said. The unit is based at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
The training flights will take place in the vicinity of Windham, Vt. The air guard said the jets would be making about 12 flights per day, with each flight expected to last less than an hour. The flights will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The training will include the weekend of June 5-6, but no other weekends, the air guard said.