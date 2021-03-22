BENNINGTON — The fifth grade at Pownal Elementary School will shift to remote learning, but the rest of the school will remain open for hybrid in-person learning after a positive COVID-19 test among the school's learning community, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union announced Monday.
"The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was notified of a positive test of COVID-19 within the Pownal Elementary School learning community. In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation," James R. Culkeen, SVSU superintendent, said in a statement on the union's website. "We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy."
Culkeen said that, after meeting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. "Trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces," he said.
He said fifth-graders will be able to return in person on Thursday, April 1.