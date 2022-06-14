BENNINGTON — After determining that a 15-year-old girl was no longer a threat to herself or others, a Bennington judge ordered her released from the adult prison where she had been held without bail for 18 days.
Logan Morin, 15, is now in the custody of a family-services worker with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and will be placed in a secure treatment facility as soon as possible. That facility could not be confirmed as of press time.
Morin is charged as an adult in the brutal beating of a man with the butt of a pistol in Shaftsbury in late May. She was arrested and held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington out of safety concerns for the community and herself — after a video showing Morin during a violent, out-of-control episode at the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury during processing after her arrest was shown in court.
In most instances, any minor offender would be placed with DCF into a secured teen facility or released. But because Vermont has no available place to accommodate Morin, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones ordered her held in the adult facility until a more appropriate placement could be arranged.
There was some hope that the Sununu Youth Services Center in New Hampshire could take Morin. However, Sununu still hadn’t opened an available space as of her weight of evidence hearing last Thursday. Lead prosecutor Jared Bianchi, over the objections of defense attorney Frederick Bragdon, grudgingly requested that Morin be kept at the adult facility, but in a written decision, Corsones denied that motion.
“After having spent significant time in an adult correctional facility, the defendant is willing to accept counseling and to abide by the rules of a staff-secure juvenile facility, if that’s where she is placed,” Corsones wrote in his decision. “The court determines that under the current facts and circumstances, the state has not proven, by clear and convincing evidence, that the defendant’s release poses a substantial threat of physical violence to any person, including the alleged victim, and that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably prevent the physical violence.”
Corsones went on to say, “At the time of her alleged crimes, the defendant was actively using illegal drugs and was unstable mentally, emotionally, and physically. The defendant is now significantly more stable since being held.”
He then went on to release Morin with conditions, including abiding by all rules, no use or possession of drugs, abiding by a curfew, and no contact with the victim or another victim in the incident. Morin faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years if convicted of the charges as an adult.
According to police affidavits, Morin allegedly beat her victim with the butt of a pistol after coming to his home. Then, a second victim attempted to take the gun away, with Morin firing the gun next to the victim’s head. It was not clear whether Morin meant to fire the weapon or whether it went off accidentally.