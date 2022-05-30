BENNINGTON — A Bennington County judge ruled late Friday that a 15-year-old defendant being held in an adult jail may see and hear other inmates but not interact with them due to physical safety concerns and her emotional health.
Judge Cortland Corsones made that ruling in the case of Logan Morin, 15, of Shaftsbury, who is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the beating of a male victim with the butt of a handgun in Shaftsbury last weekend.
Additional information about the judge's ruling was unavailable over the weekend and holiday.
Morin had been sitting alone in a cell in an adult lock-up at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility without contact with another human being except for the 24-hour guard watching over her every move. Her meals were brought to her, and she was not allowed any contact within ear- and eyeshot of anyone else at the facility. She is there because Vermont has no safe place to put her.
The Department of Children and Families of Vermont would normally be required to take Logan into its custody in a secure-locked capacity or at a secure youth facility outside the state like the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center. That 24-hour secure treatment facility houses detained and committed youth, of all genders, ages 13 to 17. New Hampshire officials are not accepting any Vermont juveniles because of staffing shortages. Inquiries into facilities in New York and Massachusetts had similar results.
Morin was the subject of a contentious hearing Friday in Bennington. Both the prosecution and the defense peppered Department of Children and Families about why there isn’t any safer place to hold young offenders like Morin. Everyone, including the judge, seemed frustrated with the situation of a young defendant in an adult facility, but there seemed to be no easy remedies.
Defense Attorney Frederick Bragdon seemed especially concerned with Morin’s emotional well-being and didn’t mince words about how he felt, calling the situation “foolishness” and asking, “So, we kill her emotionally to protect her from herself?”
Corsones set a June 9 date for a hearing, hoping that a spot at the Sununu center would become available.
Morin is currently scheduled for a competency and sanity evaluation.