STAMFORD — Brandon Field won a close contest for a three-year seat on the Stamford Select Board in Tuesday’s election.
Field took 162 votes to 156 for Cynthia DiBartolo.
Kenneth Sullivan-Bol received 5 votes and Ross Hanlon 2.
Incumbent Nancy Bushika was elected unopposed to a two-year board term.
Other election results will be updated on the Banner website.
The votes were still being counted as of the Banner print deadline in the annual town election, which was rescheduled to Tuesday from March 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ballot included a four-way select board race.
The town and school budgets will also be decided, along with several special funding articles listed separately.
The warrant seeks approval for a $759,299 town budget for fiscal 2022, including $473,521 for the road budget and $285,778 for the general budget.
