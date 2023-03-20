BENNINGTON — A Connecticut man was sentenced in federal court to 27 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm when he arrested in Bennington in February 2022.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said Monday that Tan Prazeres, 43, of Danbury, Conn., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III to imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Prazeres previously had pled guilty to the offense.
According to court records, on Feb. 10, 2022, members of the Bennington Police Department responded to a report of suspected drug overdoses by a man and a woman inside of a car on Main Street. When an officer tapped on the driver’s side window, he saw a woman inside of the vehicle holding a glass pipe in her hand. The officer also saw a man seated in the passenger seat, later identified as Prazeres, struggling to remain conscious. Prazeres identified himself with a fake name and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Prazeres later exited the car and was taken to a local hospital. The next day, investigators obtained a state warrant to search the vehicle and found a Raven .25-caliber pistol in a man’s jacket that covered the center console of the vehicle. The responding officer’s body-worn camera video footage showed Prazeres grabbing at the jacket that contained the firearm during his encounter with the police.
The case was investigated by the BPD, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Prazeres was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Steven Barth. The prosecutors were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Ang and Zachary Stendig.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.