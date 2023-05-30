BENNINGTON — Southern Vermont, like the rest of the state and much of the nation, is feeling the heat.
According to the National Weather Service in Albany, New York, the high temperatures in Bennington County have been about 10 to 15 degrees above normal in recent days.
“Over the last few days it’s been on the warm side,” said NWS Meteorologist Brett Rathbun. He said temperatures at this time of year typically hover in the 70s in valley areas, sometimes a bit lower in Vermont. But recent temperatures have climbed into the 80s, and there has been little to no rainfall.
“We’re still expecting some warm days ahead, especially Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” he added. But, Rathbun noted, “the relief should come by the upcoming weekend. We are going to have a cold front coming down from Canada. This will have a little more moisture to work with.”
Accuweather forecasts the temperature in Bennington hitting 87 degrees on Wednesday, 91 on Thursday, and 89 on Friday. And as Rathbun forecast, Accuweather shows temperatures cooling into the 70s next week. And some relief has come during the overnights, with temperatures cooling significantly.
Any weekend moisture will be spotty rain showers, Rathbun said, not the good soaking needed to ease the dryness. He said that level of rainfall isn’t expected until around June 6 through the 12. Given the vagaries of the weather, Rathbun not surprisingly couches the forecast with words like “potentially,” “likely,” and “possibly.”
Vermont is not alone. Rathbun said about two-thirds of the U.S. has been experiencing high temperatures (the exception appears to the Southeast, particularly the Carolinas). The Weather Channel national map shows much of the country in the 80s and 90s on Tuesday.
"These conditions create a serious risk for dangerous heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke," the Vermont Health Department said in a statement Tuesday. "Vermonters are encouraged to drink plenty of hydrating fluids and to take it easy when working outdoors. Watch for symptoms of heat illness − muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache or light-headedness. Most heat illnesses can be treated by drinking fluids and by resting in a cooler place. If symptoms persist or get worse, or someone you are with seems confused or loses consciousness, dial 9-1-1 and get immediate medical help."
At higher risk of heat-related illnesses are people who are unhoused, older adults, infants and young children, people who are overweight, have a chronic medical condition, are taking certain medications, or are using drugs or alcohol.
Visit healthvermont.gov/hot-weather to find information about how to stay safe in hot weather, including signs of heat illness, and how to find relief from the heat at cooling shelters.
The department also noted the air quality issues that might impact Vermont on Wednesday from the wildfire smoke in Nova Scotia — an issue Rathbun also mentioned, saying people might pick up a smoky smell in the air.
The lack of rainfall has kept the state, including Bennington County, in a ‘high fire danger’ rating, according to the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation. Visit https://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/wildland-fire/monitoring-fire-danger to see the updated map.
“Currently the entire state is in High fire danger,” said Dan Dillner, State Forest Fire Supervisor with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, in an email. He said the Department reminds Vermonters to follow state and local fire regulations. “We always advise to check with local fire warden since that is the law. Most wardens are restricting burning to some capacity.”
Dillner said for daily updates, visit https://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/wildland-fire.
Ratner also predicted that farmers are feeling the pinch from the lack of rainfall, particularly coming on the heels of May's frost across Vermont that damaged thousands of acres of crops.
"The lack of rainfall is making it difficult for their corps to grow right now," he said.