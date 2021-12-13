BURLINGTON — A federal judge is granting speedier access to cases filed in state courts, the Courthouse News Service reported Monday.
The service and several Vermont media outlets sued State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel and all county court clerks to gain access to court files, a move OK'd on Nov. 19 by U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss and conveyed by Gabel to the state bar last week, the service reported.
Vermont — like Maine, New Mexico, Oregon and Idaho — uses a court e-filing platform called Odyssey; each state has had active cases seeking greater public access to court documents.
Prior to the federal ruling, Vermont courts individually reviewed initial filings to gauge whether it should be kept confidential. Vermont had been the sole state in the nation to have court clerks perform this task, with Florida dropping a similar rule last summer.
“This change means that documents ... will be immediately viewable to the public on courthouse public access terminals and on the Public Portal website," Gabel wrote in her statement to the Vermont Bar Association.