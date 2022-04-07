BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Mass., area man, wanted for distribution of fentanyl and heroin in the Bennington area while also displaying a possible assault rifle, is due in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday, officials said.
John Pena Baez, 18, was arrested in Bennington on Wednesday and is being detained at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending his arraignment, records show. In a domino effect, his arrest led to a series of drug raids in Bennington the next day.
A loaded handgun was found on the floor area of the front passenger seat where Pena Baez had been sitting when police pulled over the car he was riding in, records show.
A federal grand jury indicted Pena Baez, also known by his street name “JP,” on March 31 on three counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing opiates illegally.
“The defendant repeatedly distributed fentanyl and heroin for profit in Southern Vermont,” the detention motion said.
“In addition to the crimes charged in the indictment, law enforcement has conducted other controlled purchases of opiates involving Pena Baez, including a recent purchase of fentanyl/heroin on April 5, 2022,” the motion said.
The three-count indictment maintains Pena Baez sold heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 22 and sold fentanyl on March 15 and March 23. In the motion seeking that Pena Baez be detained pending trial, the government included a photograph of what appears to be an AR-15 rifle beside him during one of the reported drug sales.
The motion said Pena Baez is seen in the photo sitting on a couch holding U.S. currency with a large quantity of suspected heroin/fentanyl baggies piled on the couch cushion next to him, the motion said.
“The shoulder stock of what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle is leaning against the same couch with the muzzle (barrel) pointed down to the floor,” a prosecutor wrote.
The federal indictment was returned and sealed pending his arrest, records show. It was unsealed Thursday after federal authorities learned police had come across Pena Baez during a traffic stop on Main Street in Bennington on Wednesday night. He was lodged at Marble Valley about 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
A federal court deputy clerk said Pena Baez is due to appear for arraignment before Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The prosecution has filed a motion to have Pena Baez detained pending trial as a danger to the community and as a flight risk.
During his apprehension Wednesday evening, Pena Baez was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle. He reportedly had about 20 grams of crack cocaine in his jacket pocket, which was field-tested as positive, according to court records.
Pena Baez also had about $7,100 in cash, including $200 from a prior controlled purchase, court records said. Several cellphones also were seized from the vehicle. When law enforcement called a number used to arrange a prior controlled purchase from Pena Baez, one of the cellphones rang, the motion said.
Pena Baez’s criminal record shows he faces charges in Franklin County, Mass., alleging trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a firearm without a permit, according to court records.
While these charges were pending in Massachusetts, Pena Baez engaged in drug- and gun-related crimes in Vermont, according to a motion filed by a federal prosecutor in Vermont.
“His refusal to cease criminal conduct even while facing serious charges in another jurisdiction further demonstrates that detention is required,” the motion said.