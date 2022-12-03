READSBORO — Investigators are working on identifying a woman killed in an early morning fire on Grinka Road.
The Readsboro Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence at about 3 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived, they discovered the structure fully involved in fire. Defensive firefighting actions were taken, and the fire was extinguished, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit.
During Fire Chief Adam Codogni’s assessment of the scene, he learned a female occupant was not accounted for and believed to be somewhere within the fire scene. Codogni contacted the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in locating any victims within the structure and to determine the origin and cause of the fire event.
Members of the Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene search, supported by Urban Search and Rescue (USAR VT-TF1). A deceased female was located in the kitchen near the main entrance to the home. The victim’s remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington where an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death examination as well as verifying the victim’s identity.
The extensive amount of damage limited the investigators in their ability to determine the origin and cause of the fire event, however the fire does not appear to be the result of a criminal act, according to the news release. The homeowner, who was not at home at the time of the fire, will be assisted by his family and the Red Cross.
The home is valued at approximately $150,000 with an additional $20,000 in contents and was not covered by insurance. As more information becomes available it will be released to the public.