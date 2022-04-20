POWNAL — Pownal resident Justin Cameron, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of an ATV crash. He lost control of his ATV and drove off the road, leading him down an embankment where he crashed into a tree.
The accident occurred on April 19 at 9:17 p.m. at Washing Brook Road. Shaftsbury Vermont State Police troopers were the first to responded to the scene. Members of Pownal Rescue and Pownal Fire Department assisted.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or Benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.