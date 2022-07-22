EAST GLACIER PARK, MONT. — A woman with family in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., befell a terrible tragedy when a gunman ran down her family with his truck and fatally shot her husband and 18-month-old daughter.
On the night of July 17, Derick Amos Madden, 37, of Goldsby, Okla., drove his vehicle into the family. After he crashed into a tree, he jumped out the driver's side door and attacked them, according to a Glacier County Sheriff's press release.
The two older children escaped, and Christy Siau, 40, who has family in Hoosick Falls, and Christina Siau, 30, were critically injured. David Siau, 39, and Christy and David’s baby, McKenzie, were killed. According to authorities, Christy was holding McKenzie when she was attacked.
The family was visiting East Glacier Park from Syracuse, N.Y., except Christina, who lived in the area.
Christina, David’s sister, was the apparent target of the attack because she was Madden’s ex-girlfriend. After Madden ran out of ammunition, he took out a knife and began to stab Christina. But, she fought back. Not only did she survive, but she managed to kill her attacker.
On July 20, John Siau, David’s father and McKenzie’s grandfather, released a video statement. In the video, he said he talked to everyone in his large family. He told them to grieve and be sad, “but don’t harbor anger.”
Bethany Siau, David’s sister, originally set up a GoFundMe for medical bill donations. Now, she is asking everyone to donate to onrealm.org/pompeychurch/-/form/give/Siau, Pompey Community Church. All donations will still go toward the family, but no fees will be taken out. According to Facebook, Christy and David were active in Pompey Community Church.
The investigation is still ongoing, and there have been no updates to the health of Christina and Christy — but Christy was able to update her Facebook cover photo to a picture of David and McKenzie on July 21.