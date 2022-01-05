BENNINGTON — They’re more likely leftovers from the set of “The Great Train Robbery” or “Ocean’s 11,” but it pays to be careful with fake $100 bills.
As a precaution, the Bank of Bennington recently posted on its Facebook page images of fake $100 bills that are available online and have appeared in the Bennington area.
Bank security officer Walt Callahan said no one attempted to pass one of the bills, which are intended for use on movie sets. But someone showed one of the fakes to an employee of the Manchester office, leading to the posting.
The Facebook post highlights two sections of the bills that should be checked by anyone who encounters a $100 bill. Those include looking for the word “copy” in the lower corner on both sides of the paper, and the words “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
Otherwise, the bills look real, officials said, although without the heavy paper feel of an actual note.
“We have encountered persons that have had ‘movie’ prop money in their possession but did not attempt to pass them,” said Lt. Camillo Grande of the Bennington Police Department. “It is printed on both sides, ‘For Motion Picture Use Only,’ but the bills look real. People say they buy them through the internet. We get different reasons why a person may be in possession of these.”
Grande added that a search of police records to Jan. 1, 2000, found “we have had only a couple of incidents where someone has actually passed counterfeit bills, but not recently. Not specifically $100 bills.”
He said he also spoke with dispatchers and day shift workers in the department, and they were not aware of any recent calls involving fake bills.