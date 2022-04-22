BENNINGTON — Megan Sherwood of Shaftsbury was in court Friday facing up to 83 years in prison and $49,500 in fines for stealing $1,612.34 over the course of seven months.
Sherwood, 25, was charged with seven felony counts of identity theft, two felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, one count of petit larceny, nine counts of retail theft and seven counts of false pretenses or false tokens.
While the total dollar amount stolen wasn't remarkable, facing three criminal strikes upped the ante for Sherwood.
Strike one
From Jan. 2 to 21, 2019, Sherwood was charged with nine counts of shoplifting from Walmart in North Bennington. Each count occurred on a different day during that time.
According to court documents, Walmart’s Asset Protection Associate said Sherwood would go to the self-checkout registers and only pay for some of the items in her cart. When Officer Benjamin Lackey from the Bennington Police Department asked Sherwood if this was true, she said, “Yes.”
Walmart staff said that an unknown woman told management that Sherwood made a habit of shoplifting at the store. Armed with receipts and surveillance footage, the AP Associate went to the police with the dates and price of the merchandise that Sherwood stole.
The total cost of stolen merchandise was $480.99.
Strike two
On May 19, 2019, Sherwood and an unidentified male walked through the same Walmart, allegedly stealing items totaling $46.90.
The Asset Protection Associate at Walmart recognized her from the prior incidents, and kept an eye out as the pair made their way around the store.
The associate watched as Sherwood bought a reusable bag and transferred non-purchased items into it. They then purchased a comforter set and left out the Garden Center exit. As they were attempting to leave, the alarm went off and the asset protection associate approached them asking for a receipt.
Originally, Sherwood refused to come to the Asset Protection office, and left the property. Soon, Sherwood came back to the AP office without the stolen items -- cologne and bracelet -- saying she left those items in the bedding aisle, although they could not be located. She also said she forgot to ring up the cereal, but she had the money to pay for it.
Strike three
On July 13, 2019, Sherwood’s brother lost his wallet. Two days later, he went to the Bank of Bennington to get a new debit card and discovered that his account only had $4.06; he believed he had $860 in his account.
His wallet also contained about $460 in cash, his license, a gate key to work and a fishing license. Nothing else from the home was reported missing.
When giving his account to the police, he mentioned that the sliding door to his home is broken and does not lock. The only other people with that information are his parents and his sister, Sherwood.
He suspected his sister stole his wallet because, according to him, she’s had issues in the past and he believes she stole the money to buy drugs.
On July 20, Sherwood’s brother again discovered his debit card was missing. After making a call to his bank, they told him a large amount of money was withdrawn from his account. He had $400 in his account when he went to bed; he woke up with $8.
On ATM footage, Sherwood was seen riding her bike up to the ATM and withdrawing cash each time her brother’s card was stolen, according to court documents.
When the card was stolen the first time, she spent $759.16 by withdrawing cash and shopping at a few stores. The second time the card was stolen, she withdrew $320 from the ATM and spent about $5 at The Pharmacy. She is charged with stealing $1,084.45 from her brother.
To retrieve the money from the ATM, Sherwood had to use her brother's personal information. This gave her seven felony charges of identity theft in addition to two felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling and seven misdemeanors for false pretenses or false tokens.
Sherwood will be back in court for a pre-trial conference in May.