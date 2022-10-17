STAMFORD — Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to the two criminal counts of burglary after allegedly breaking into a neighbor's home to steal liquor.
Miller, 29, from Stamford, Vt. who uses they/them pronouns, has been charged with the felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and the minor charge of petit larceny. Miller virtually appeared in Bennington Superior Court represented by attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot. Attorney Alexander Burke represented the state and the hearing was overseen by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady.
Miller is a well known actor who was in “The Flash,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” The “Fantastic Beasts” series and many other films.
The conditions of release prohibit Miller from speaking to or harassing the homeowner involved in the case. Miller is also prohibited from entering the property they allegedly burglarized.
According to court documents, on May 1, troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks of the Vermont State Police responded to a complaint regarding a burglary. The owner of the home reported that his surveillance system allegedly caught Miller on his property and entering his home without permission.
The video shows Miller walking off the porch of the home with three liquor bottles. Miller then hands off the bottles to an unknown person in their car. There are clips of Miller spotting the security camera as they pick up another bottle, saying “Oh,” and putting it back into position.
The homeowner, who has known Miller for about 18 years, said Miller seems to be suffering from a mental health issue that has made their behavior “odd and erratic.” Before the alleged burglary in Stamford, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault.
The homeowner expressed his fear about Miller to the troopers because Miller is unpredictable and owns several firearms.
The next day, troopers examined the crime scene and checked for DNA. It was discovered that the living room was disheveled, cigarettes and lighters were left on the floor, and several items in the pantry were scattered on the floor.
When questioned by law enforcement, Miller said they entered the home to borrow cooking ingredients on behalf of their mother. Their mother denied knowing about Miller’s entry into the home, but she claimed Miller and the homeowner were friends and it wasn’t uncommon for them to enter each other's home unannounced.
In the following days, troopers attempted to get ahold of Miller either in person or via phone. Eventually, they spoke to Miller’s mother and she said they were in a rehab facility “out west.” Miller was finally cited for this offense on Aug 7.
Based on the charges, Miller faces a possible 26 years in prison and up to $2,000 in fines.