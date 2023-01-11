STAMFORD — Ezra Miller, the actor known for their roles in “The Flash,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and “Fantastic Beasts,” pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a plea deal filed with Bennington County Superior Court.
Miller, 30, from Stamford, was originally charged with the felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and the minor charge of petit larceny. The charge of unlawful trespass was added on Dec. 30.
Under the plea agreement, the original two charges will be dropped. Miller will pay a $500 fine and $192 in surcharges. They agreed to a split sentence with a year of probation.
The conditions of their release include agreeing to a breath test upon request by their probation officer, not drinking alcohol to the extent it interferes in their life, and continuing with mental health treatment.
Miller is not eligible for early discharge from probation, and must also comply with the rules of the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision that will allow another state to supervise the actor while they’re on parole.
On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to a burglary after Miller was caught by surveillance cameras entering a home without permission. On the video, Miller can be seen exiting the home with three bottles of stolen liquor.
Prior to this incident, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault.
Miller is scheduled to have their official change of plea hearing on Friday at Bennington Superior Court.