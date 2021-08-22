BENNINGTON — The Banner’s annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway will hold a day because of weather, moving the event to Tuesday instead.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to postpone the backpack event until Tuesday. We apologize for the short notice, but we would rather be safe than sorry,” Susan Plaisance, advertising manager and event organizer, said Sunday. She consulted with the Bennington Police Department before making the decision.
The event will be held Tuesday (weather-permitting) from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bennington Auto Mall on Performance Drive; the Auto Mall is a main sponsor of the event, which aims to take a little of the financial burden off families during back-to-school times.
This will be the fifth year of the event. Attendees can expect stuffed backpacks, YMCA children’s games, hot dogs with Hannaford staff, snacks from the Abbey Group, pencils and rulers from UCS, Clip Shop gift certificates and more.
About 250 stuffed backpacks will be passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, so parents in need are strongly encouraged to show up at 2:30 p.m. to receive one per student.
Additional event sponsors and contributors include: the Bennington Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad, The Mission City Church, Green Mountain Concessions, Shires Housing, UCS/Big Brothers-Big Sister, EZ Way Rental, Staples, SVSU and the Bennington Police Department.