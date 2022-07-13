POWNAL — Baby Freya only took 45 minutes to make her appearance in the world. In the front seat of her family's car. In the hospital parking lot.
Ashley Farrington, 28, delivered Freya — named after the Norse goddess — under the construction canopy of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on Monday at about 7 a.m.
Less than an hour earlier, at 6:15 a.m., Farrington woke up with contractions that were 10 to 15 minutes apart. She woke up her husband, Todd Farrington, 32, and told him to get ready while she prepared their other daughter, Ellie, 2, for the birth of her new sister.
Farrington thought she had time, because the contractions were so far apart, and she intended to drive to SVMC once the contractions were five minutes apart.
The couple left their house by 6:30 a.m. and began the short 15 minute drive to the hospital, and by that point her contractions were occurring every five minutes.
As the couple drove down Route 7, Farrington started screaming, and her husband told her to call 911. When they first arrived at the hospital, they pulled into the wrong parking lot, and that’s when Farrington’s water broke. The couple believes her water broke because of all the speed bumps in the parking lot.
“I didn't realize how many there were until I was in labor,” said Farrington.
Todd admitted he thought she was exaggerating a bit — until they arrived in the correct hospital parking lot, and he was able to see Freya’s forehead and eyebrows peeking out.
They drove into the parking lot so quickly that they cut off a SVMC bus driver and almost hit a nurse, who ended up assisting in the delivery.
When the car finally was parked in front of the hospital entrance, the emergency operator instructed Todd to hold the baby’s head while he screamed for help. The emergency operator also asked if Farrington could lay down in the back seat, but with two car seats strapped in, that was impossible.
By that time the nurse realized what was happening and ran up to the hospital. Everyone was yelling, “We have a car delivery,” and soon Todd said there were doctors “pouring out of every door.”
He then walked away, so he could sit down and take a breath, but he “ended up just throwing up all over a cement block,” and he said, “I turned around and forgot where I was for probably, like, a good five minutes. I kind of stared off in space until I looked down and saw all the stuff on my hands.”
After that, Farrington said, “My body just kind of took over.”
Freya was born in the front seat at 7 pounds and 5 ounces. It was such a crazy situation that, at the time, no one thought to even check the gender of the baby or what exact time she was born.
Freya was born healthy and without any complications. Farrington was kept in the hospital for 48 hours, because the baby was born outside. The doctors wanted to keep an eye out for any fever or bacteria that could harm her.
“Everyone says she looks like a C-section baby because she came out so fast that her head was perfectly round,” said Farrington.
She knew the labor would be short, but she expected it to be about three hours, not 45 minutes. The parents said Freya is an easy and sleepy baby. Farrington was blessed with an easy recovery and is feeling great.
Their toddler, Ellie, is excited to be a big sister. Farrington said Ellie helps feed and change Freya. They can’t even take Ellie for a walk without her getting distracted by birds that sound like crying babies. She’ll run into the woods to try and find her sister.
A doctor at the hospital told Farrington that births like this happen maybe once a year.
“It was definitely an experience," she said.