BENNINGTON — A Manchester woman who worked as a cashier for the H.N. Williams Store in Dorset was sentenced to an 18-month deferred sentence after she pleaded no contest to embezzlement for pocketing money from cash sales and digitally erasing transactions.
Penny McGuire, 57, had nothing to say to the judge during the short sentencing hearing at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on Thursday. Still, both prosecutor Alexander Burke and defense attorney Jeff Rubin agreed that the charge was “out of character’ for McGuire, who recently became a substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation counselor at Serenity House in Wallingford.
“I believe Mrs. McGuire wants to put this behind her,” Rubin told the judge.
Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones agreed.
“I think you are on the right track,” he said to McGuire before the sentence was officially handed down.
That sentence, pre-ordained by the plea agreement, allows McGuire to have her record wiped clean if she stays out of trouble during a short probation period with conditions that may include community service. She had faced a potential 10-year prison sentence.
According to police affidavits, when a customer paid in cash, McGuire would wait to see if the customer requested a receipt. If they did not, she would erase the transaction and pocket the money after they left the store with the merchandise. The total stolen exceeded $1,500.
“If this had gone to trial, we probably would have had a stricter sentence,” said Billy Brownlee, co-owner of H.N. Williams Store, when reached at the store.
“At the end of the day, she’s guilty. We are a hard-working, family-owned business. The staff that we take in, we take in as a family. It was incredibly disheartening to have an event like this take place. It’s an emotional blow for all of us. We are just very fortunate that we caught this early. This could have been way, way worse.”