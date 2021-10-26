BENNINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking a court order to remove any remaining occupants from a Gage Street house that was determined by the town to have significant health and safety violations and unfit for habitation.
The property at 957 Gage St. was inspected in late September at the request of Bennington Police after a drug overdose death there – at least the second this year, officials have said.
A subsequent report by Building Inspector and Health Officer Paul Dansereau found “multiple serious fire and life safety violations,” and the Select Board issued an emergency order on Oct. 4, declaring the building unsafe for occupancy.
VA STEPS IN
Town counsel Merrill Bent said the town would seek assistance from the federal agency, which owns the property. The VA had acted as a lender for the house and foreclosed on the building over the summer.
The foreclosure itself was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic – despite a history of zoning violations and incidents involving the police – because of a COVID-related ban on foreclosures. The foreclosure was allowed after it was approved by a judge, town officials said.
On Oct. 19, the VA filed a complaint in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division seeking the eviction of any remaining tenants. Three people are named in the complaint, which also refers to anyone still living in the house.
The federal agency, represented by attorney Carl Lisman, of Lisman Leckerling of Burlington, seeks a court order “on the grounds that [people living there] have no entitlement to occupy the grounds and their continued occupancy is in violation of town of Bennington’s health and safety requirements.”
The filing adds that, “There is no lease, written or oral, entitling the defendants to occupy the property and their occupancy is contrary to the rights of the plaintiff … The plaintiff, through its agents, has repeatedly requested the defendants to vacate the property. As a result of defendants occupancy of the property, [the VA] is exposed to administrative fines and penalties.”
The agency also seeks a preliminary injunction authorizing the VA to enter to make repairs; and seeks a writ of possession to for the property “against the defendants and all occupants at the property … .”
HISTORY OF PROBLEMS
Bent filed a motion on behalf of the town to intervene in the VA complaint, which was granted and not opposed by the agency.
“The property at 957 Gage Street … has been the subject of numerous enforcement actions taken by the town of Bennington,” she wrote. “The occupants of the property have routinely caused disturbances, emergency situations, and have created an environment in which neighboring property owners must frequently request the assistance of the Bennington Police Department.”
She added, “In the past 24 months, the Bennington Police Department has been dispatched for complaints concerning the property 33 times. These reports include numerous citizen disputes, noise disturbances, overdoses, and deaths.”
Bent said the problem was not the property owner, the VA, but those living there.
“The property poses a significant health and safety risk to town residents not because of plaintiff’s unwillingness to bring the property into compliance with applicable ordinances, but because of the difficulty of doing so during defendants’ occupancy,” she wrote.
Bent added, “The town thus has an interest in prompt ejectment of the occupants at 957 Gage Street, to avoid further violations of town ordinances and to conserve the resources of the Bennington Police Department.”
The attorney said Tuesday that her motion to intervene was granted but there had been no further developments in the suit.