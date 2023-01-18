MANCHESTER — The Manchester Selectboard met for further discussion of its fiscal year 2024 municipal budget on Tuesday evening, with almost $170,000 dollars cut from the first draft, but still representing a 14.5 percent spending increase over FY23.
Selectboard chair Ivan C. Beattie summarized the proverbial rock and a hard place that the board finds itself in, adding, “It’s very difficult to see anywhere that we can cut this budget without impacting the level of service which we provide."
“The people we’re asking to pay this bill are having to make these kinds of decisions in their own lives,” he said later.
Interim Town Manager Leslie Perra showed the board where the town had trimmed some of the fat since the initial meeting on Jan. 6, where the budget’s first draft would have resulted in an 18.9 percent increase in property tax contribution.
Most of the cuts outlined by Perra were to Department of Public Works expenses. Several relatively small reductions of $2,000 to $3,000 dollars were made to line items like facilities maintenance and tree removal, and the new proposal completely slashed DPW’s request for a $23,000 lawnmower.
The most notable change is how the town is proposing to replace a dump truck that has reached the end of its 20-year useful life.
The $260,000 vehicle was ticketed as a one-time cash expense in the initial proposal. The second draft proposes financing the truck over five years. Perra said that local banks would lend at interest rates between 5.1 and 6.1 percent. By Perra’s estimate of paying $65,000 per year, the total expense would go up to about $325,000.
“So we’re paying basically an extra year?” Selectwoman Heidi Chamberlain asked incredulously, and Perra confirmed.
Perra conceded the possibility of delaying the purchase for another year, but reiterated what Jeff Williams, director of the Public Works Department, said two weeks ago.
“It’s a 20-year old truck, and their life expectancy is 20 years,” Perra said. “We could push it out another year, but then we’ll have to probably increase parts, because more will break on it and we’ll have to do more repairs.”
Later in the meeting, Beattie offered some cautionary words about the downsides of delaying expenses for another year.
“This is a whole different animal,” said Beattie. “We’ve pushed some things out that we’re feeling now. There were some decisions made by the board in the last couple of years… we have spread, and deferred, and borrowed, and moved the line. But eventually you have to pay the piper.”
The board moved on to a discussion of smaller items that could add up in the long run, such as increasing non-tax revenue by raising rent for the town’s tenants, or getting more out of the Parks and Recreation Department by increasing fees, opening the concession stand, and increasing the number of openings in their summer camps.
“I don’t think that adjusting the rates of the Rec Department is going to make a significant change in the (tax) increase, but I think everyone needs to share in the pain a little bit,” Beattie said.
As the board approached a third hour in session, Vice Chairman Greg Cutler suggested that the board set a target to reach as it pertained to the increase in taxes, rather than hacking away at individual budgets indiscriminately.
“I think we can get to 12 percent,” Perra said of the tax increase after some deliberation.
Cutler also posed the possibility of phasing in FY24 salary increases over the next two years to soften the blow to this year’s budget, tentatively suggesting a 60-40 split between this year and next. This idea met with some pushback from Perra.
“We’re already one of the lowest payers in Bennington County,” Perra said, later citing that most towns are giving 6 percent increases for municipal employees.
“I would prefer us to find other ways to do it,” she later said. “We still need to fully take care of our employees.”
Perra later conceded that she’d be willing to entertain an 80-20 split of the pay increases between this year and next.
Michael DeCubellis, director of accounting and finance for the town, mentioned a possible blessing in disguise, at least as it pertains to this year’s budget. Manchester has not received a $200,000 grant from the state for road paving for the past three years. The budget lists $40,000 as a town match for that grant, as well as an additional $100,000 of town expense for paving.
“If we don’t get that $200,000 grant, we’re not going to do any of that paving,” DeCubellis said. “That would save us $140,000 in expenses.”