ARLINGTON — He entered the room like a rock star. His handler stayed watchful, as phone cameras clicked and adoring fans reached out for a touch.
The celeb was the handsome, 70-pound Bailey (no surname necessary), a goofy, lovable Walker hound. His audience was 25 giggly, wiggly, Manchester Elementary Middle School kindergarteners on their field trip to Second Chance Animal Center.
Under the guidance of MEMS teachers Mary Beth Reid and Amber Leslie, the students had spent four weeks studying the fundamentals of family pets.
“Our students learned about various characteristics, such as what types of animals can be pets, where pets live, what they eat and how to care for them,” said Reid.
It made sense that the family pets project ended with real-life cats and dogs.
“The staff at Second Chance were eager to host,” said Leslie. “And once they heard about the trip, the kids couldn’t wait!”
With the date for the visit set, the teachers and students found a way to help the animals even before they met the furry critters that need forever homes. The little ones made a two-minute video asking for contributions of pet food and toys that they could deliver on their visit to Second Chance.
Their winning video aired on GNAT-TV and was shared on social media. The gifts from the public were dropped off at MEMS and then packed on the bus with the children before heading off to Second Chance in Arlington.
When the kids arrived, it was soon apparent that Bailey wasn’t the only celebrity they would meet on their excursion. In the main lobby was Emma Lou, a 15-year-old long haired, gray cat who sat calmly with Second Chance Executive Director Cathi Comar, as the two of them greeted the young guests.
Comar opened the visit with a welcome and wide-ranging discussion on the animals at the center. Small hands shot up, and the questions flew from all directions:
“Do you have cows? My family has cows.”
“If the animals are sick, how do you know when they are better?”
And finally, the question on everyone’s mind: “Can we pet the animals now, please?”
Right on cue, Comar and her staff led the students to the Cat Room, where felines are housed in clean, comfortable living quarters, with toys and carpeted climbing trees. A special resident, 16-year-old calico Tinker Bell lounged comfortably as the little humans petted and hugged her.
The kids received a guided tour of the whole facility. They got to check out the cleaning room, where pets are bathed and groomed, and where litter boxes are washed and changed daily.
“That sounds gross,” observed one of the students.
Next up, a visit to the medical center, where veterinarians and staff provide special care for the rescues. The kids looked around the room to see medicines, bandages, instruments and a container with syringes.
“Do pets get shots, too?” asked a child, clearly not a fan of needles.
The last stop, a meet and greet with Bailey. After some hugs, many pets, and a face-lick or two, the enchanted audience sat down to hear about a day in the life of dogs at Second Chance. An early morning exercise is followed up by breakfast and plenty of time for play in a field next to the center. And of course, dinner before retiring for the evening.
As the kids lined up for the bus, Comar and her staff waved goodbye.
“Our Second Chance education program with kids was shut down two years ago with the start of the pandemic,” said Comar. “It’s great to see kids back with animals. We need more days like today.”