BENNINGTON — The Liberty Players will be staging a two-man play about the founding of Vermont, titled “Ethan & Ira: A Tale of the Green Mountain Boys” on Monday at 6:30 p.m. near the Upper Pavilion at Willow Park in Bennington.
The play is 45 minutes long, plus a Q-and-A afterward, and relates much about Vermont’s involvement in the Revolutionary War, the lives of the renowned Ethan Allen and his politician brother, Ira, the founding of the Vermont Republic and her journey to statehood.
While this performance is especially suited for students, it can be enjoyed by Vermonters of all ages. There is no charge for admission.
For more information: https://fb.me/e/C4CcovD9.