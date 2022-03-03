MANCHESTER — The Ethan Allen Institute has named Meg Hansen as the organization’s new president. She succeeds Rob Roper who led EAI for nine years.
Hansen brings a wealth of experience in developing policy and media initiatives that give voice to the overlooked and unmet needs of middle class and working class Vermonters, according to EAI. She has an established record of effective community engagement and has her finger on the pulse of grassroots issues. The many thousands of people who have connected with Meg are testament to her impactful career, EAI said in a release.
“The Ethan Allen Institute’s stellar team provides pragmatic policy solutions and thought leadership that infuse much needed color into Vermont’s gray echo chamber,” said Hansen. “I am honored and excited to lead EAI and shape the next chapter of Vermont’s premier center-right think tank.”