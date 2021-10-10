CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Spouses and partners of combat veterans can now receive much-needed care with the help of horses like Rosebud, Trooper and Miss Piggy, through an equine-assisted program run by Long Shadows Charitable Foundation.
The program, called Stand By Me, was launched with the financial support of Lundgren Subaru of Bennington. Stand By Me is offered free of charge, which organizers hope will increase its accessibility.
Stand By Me begins with a full day retreat on Nov. 7 at Long Shadows Farms. Four drop-in dates will be offered after the retreat, for participants to meaningfully engage with the animals and each other. The drop-in dates will be held on Tuesday evenings on Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Married to a purple heart veteran of the Iraq War, the program hits close to home for Heather Pauquette, general manager of the dealership.
“We’re more than happy to jump on board,” said Pauquette. “We think it’s important to support veterans and their spouses, as well.”
Clemma Dawsen, farm owner Arlene Lotters and Tabitha Goetschalckx-Morgan — all knowledgeable and enthusiastic about horses — will run the program. Dawsen and Lotters are certified through the Equine Gestalt Coaching Method, a training course Dawsen likened to a master’s degree.
Morgan is a handler through the same organization and has lived and worked at Long Shadows since 2015 as a manager, trainer and instructor focused on natural horsemanship.
Despite their collective expertise, it took hard work to get the program on its feet.
“It’s like we’re all working three jobs,” said Dawsen. She is a full-time instructor at Manchester Village School, and Lotters is an environmental attorney.
The women saw a need to provide a support program for partners of veterans. Dawsen’s brother is a veteran of Vietnam, part of her drive to get the program started. But she credits her colleague Goetschalckx-Morgan with highlighting the need for a program designed specifically for the spouses or partners of combat veterans.
Support programs for partners of combat veterans tend to be tacked on to support programs for veterans, so it’s not necessarily focused on the partners.
“We’re reaching out to the invisible folks,” Dawsen said.
They do this with support from combat vets. Andy Mahurin, a decorated veteran of the Afghanistan War, will serve as handler for the program.
The horses
On Nov. 6, participants will get to work with Rosebud, a mustang rescue they think hailed from Nevada.
“We don’t know her whole story — we don’t know who was cruel to her, you know?” Dawsen said. “She’s a Bureau of Land Management horse that got rounded up at some point and taken away from her family.”
Rosebud is Clemma Dawsen’s personal mare, and Dawsen describes her as shy and smart, but still a “pistol-packin’ mama” who loves people.
Spouses or partners of combat vets might also have the opportunity to work with Trooper, a former police horse, or a horse named Miss Piggy.
Long Shadows Farms often welcomes animals like Rosebud or Trooper. According to a statement announcing the Stand By Me program, the farm is an “equine sanctuary, training center and healing programs facility.” Some of the horses on the farm are retired and rehabilitated racehorses. Long Shadows is owned by Arlene and Paul Lotters.
The program
Organizers have at least eight available slots for the Nov. 6 event and hope each will be filled. Residency in New York is not a requirement, and any spouse or partner of a combat veterans is encouraged to join. Dawsen emphasized that the program is welcoming and open, and said that people should reach out with any questions or concerns.
Parties interested in participating in Stand By Me— or even in learning more about the program— should visit facebook.com/longshadowshorses.
The hope is that Stand By Me will grow beyond this retreat and specific drop-in dates into a supportive community.
Arlene Lotters said, “We envision this as the beginning of a tight-knit community of people who until now have lacked a consistent, cohesive, confidential venue of their own.”
Dawsen agrees that the end of this run of dates isn’t the end of Stand By Me. “We have a vision for it to be nationwide,” she said.