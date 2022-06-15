BENNINGTON — The federal government is saying next-to-no levels of PFOS or PFOA contamination are safe in drinking water.
The two “forever chemical” compounds familiar to residents of the Bennington area were cited in a new health advisory from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA issued updated drinking water health advisories for perfluorooctanoic and perfluorooctane sulfonic acids, which replace EPA levels issued in 2016.
The updated advisory levels, which the agency said are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure, indicate that some negative health effects might occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero, the EPA announced Wednesday on its website.
DRAMATICALLY LOWER
According to the notice, these interim health advisories will remain in place until EPA establishes a planned National Primary Drinking Water Regulation. The agency said it is developing the regulation for publication by the end of 2022 for PFOA and PFOS.
The federal advisory for drinking water had been set at 70 parts per trillion, while Vermont set a total 20 parts per trillion standard for all of the chemicals in the class known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).
The updated health advisory posted Wednesday for PFOA is 0.004 parts per trillion, and for PFOS, 0.02 parts per trillion.
STATE RESPONSE
“The updated EPA advisories reinforce the Agency of Natural Resources’ existing public health effort to comprehensively address PFAS contamination in public drinking water supplies in Vermont,” said agency Secretary Julie Moore in a statement. “Since discovering PFOA in Bennington and North Bennington in 2016, the agency has partnered with state and federal agencies to clean up existing PFAS contamination and limit risk to Vermonters. ... Currently, Vermont’s existing regulatory standards remain in place.”
In the coming weeks, Vermont will continue to work with the EPA on the interim advisories, using the best available science to ensure protections for water quality and public health, said Morse.
USED FOR DECADES
The industrial chemicals were used for decades before contamination of water supplies and other sources of exposure were associated through studies in the early 2000s to kidney, testicular and other cancers, ulcerative colitis, thyroid diseases, pregnancy-induced hypertension and high cholesterol.
They are called “forever chemicals” because they are highly soluble in groundwater, reservoirs and elsewhere in the environment, and are estimated to remain as a potential toxic contaminant for decades, if not centuries.
The EPA also posted new advisory levels Wednesday for two other PFAS chemicals, for so-called GenX chemicals, of 10 parts per trillion, and for perfluorobutane sulfonic acid of 2,000 parts per trillion.
Those chemicals have been used since PFAS and PFOS were voluntarily phased out by manufacturers, and are considered replacement substances.
PFOA was the predominant compound detected in wells and soil over a wide area of Bennington around two former ChemFab Corp. plants, which coated fabrics with liquid Teflon here until 2002 and dried the material at high temperatures. PFOA was used in the manufacture of Teflon products.
Vermont environmental officials determined that the PFOA was distributed through the air from the ChemFab exhaust stacks, and worked into soil and groundwater.
RAMIFICATIONS
State Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, said Wednesday that there might be ramifications for property owners and other residents, such as prompting some to seek connection to a municipal water source. But he said state environmental officials will have to clarify the potential effects after reviewing the EPA advisories and speaking with federal officials.
As part of a nearly $50 million settlement between the state and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, the last operator of the ChemFab factories in Bennington, the company funded water line connections to more than 400 properties with contaminated wells to municipal water lines.
"The state still has a lot to figure out on this," Campion said, adding that the change was a health advisory as opposed to a health standard, which also will have to be taken into account.
"But clearly, the federal government is moving in the direction of saying there is no safe level of PFAS," Campion said.
SUIT SETTLEMENT
Saint-Gobain also has agreed to a $34.15 million settlement to end a class-action suit by affected residents that was filed in 2016 over widespread chemical contamination of hundreds of drinking wells in Bennington.
More than 500 people were found to have elevated levels of PFOA during an initial round of blood testing after the contamination was discovered in local wells. They are eligible for long-term medical monitoring to be paid for by Saint-Goban as part of the suit settlement agreement.
“I’d just say [the EPA advisory] certainly elevates the importance of medical monitoring for all of us who have been exposed and have much higher levels,” said Jim Sullivan, the executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, who lived near a ChemFab plant and was a lead plaintiff in the class-action suit. "It’s particularly alarming, I’m sure, to all of us who have had some unusual medical conditions post-exposure and are concerned about what might be around the corner.”
“I think it’s much too early to know the impact on residents,” state Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said in an email. "You may remember in 2016 when contamination was first discovered in Bennington and North Bennington, there were disputes about Vermont’s 20 parts per trillion being too low as compared with other states.”
He added, “I’m assured [the ANR] will be working with the Department of Health, the federal delegation and area legislators on a path forward, and how best to protect Vermonters’ public health.”
Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd said of the EPA advisory, “My understanding is that the new limit may be beyond the technical ability to measure it. If that is true, I don’t know how to react, nor do I know what the future impacts may be.”
That detection problem was also an observation made by Campion after speaking with ANR officials Wednesday.
“Along with the other Northeastern states, Vermont is actively working to manage and address PFAS contamination,” Moore said in her statement. “This includes monitoring for PFAS in Vermont’s public water systems and working with systems above Vermont’s standard to provide safe drinking water to residents, undertaking a statewide investigation of potential conveyors of PFAS, including industrial sources, wastewater treatment facilities and landfills, banning the sale of certain PFAS-containing products in Vermont, and initiating litigation against PFAS manufacturers, principally 3M and DuPont.”