BENNINGTON – The federal Environmental Protection Agency plans to schedule a public information meeting in Bennington to discuss ongoing site assessment and possible future remediation work at the former Jard Company Inc. site off Bowen Road.
The industrial parcel at 259 Bowen Road has seen several federally funded remediation or assessment projects since 1991, primarily to document and/or remove pollution from PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), asbestos, and solvents and other hazardous chemicals, such as TCE (trichloroethane).
Kevin Heine, the remedial project manager for the EPA, said Tuesday that the agency has discussed a meeting about the Jard site with Bennington officials, but no firm date has been decided upon.
“We are firming up what dates work,” he said.
The assessment work will take a closer look at any remaining pollution on or below the parcel, which is on the National Priority List of federal Superfund cleanup sites.
It is one of 14 sites listed in Vermont.
With data on the site still being gathered, and soil, groundwater and former building site samples being analyzed, Heine said the goal is for the agency to develop and approve a record of decision specifying further cleanup work needed.
The original Jard site comprised about 36 acres, but the remediation work has focused on about 12 acres, with the rest now owned by the town.
CLOSED IN 1989
The Jard Company made electrical capacitors and operated from 1969 to 1989 before going bankrupt. The site once included a 120,000-square-foot building since removed during an EPA mitigation project.
According to an EPA website, a cleanup project in 1991-92 included removal of chemicals stored in drums and containers on the property; pumping out dry wells and removing contaminated sediments; cleaning floor drains, removing PCB-contaminated soils, installation of a perimeter fence, and securing the building.
In 1999, the EPA oversaw a second project to remove PCB-contaminated surface soil. Two or more feet of soil was removed from polluted areas.
In 2006-07, a project included demolishing the deteriorated building, disposal of PCB-impacted concrete and soil located under the former facility, and placement of an earthen cap over remaining impacted areas.
That work removed some 3,700 tons of contaminated soil and debris and capped the building site with clean soil.
And in 2012-13, a project began that included removal of PCBs within the basements of two nearby homes, followed by decontamination of the basements and installation of engineering controls to prevent re-contamination via groundwater infiltration.
FUTURE USES?
Asked whether there is any indication the site – once cleaned up – might be suitable for other uses, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email, “Anything is possible. All cleanups are very expensive. The cost will be determined in part by the desired final result. Is the potential use non-invasive? Can human contact be prevented? Is the future use able to be continuously monitored and used without risk?”
He added, “The EPA will develop alternatives that answer the questions above. The selected alternative will then be evaluated for cost and effectiveness.”