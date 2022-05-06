HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — An environmental cleanup project is planned for the former Oak-Mitsui Technologies factory site at 80 First St. in the village.
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, work on the now-vacant parcel will begin this month and include adding a 2-foot layer of capping material. Work will be performed under direction of the state’s Superfund program and undertaken by the company.
The cleanup is expected to allow for future restricted residential, commercial or industrial uses for the site, according to a DEC statement, including use for recreational activities.
Factory buildings on the 7.5-acre property were razed after the company shut down operations here seven years ago, but sections of the foundations and paving remain.
“The Oak-Mitsui plant at 80 First St. is hopefully the first of many sites in Hoosick Falls that will be reclaimed and once again become an active part of the community,” said Patrick Dailey, co-chairman of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group. “It is just one example of a location which is part of an unfortunate legacy: pollution left behind when industry has left the area.”
He added, “It is encouraging to know that the site is going to be cleaned up and converted into a green space. This will not only improve the quality of life for the local community members but also improve the appearance of the neighborhood by removing the remnants of an industrial site. It symbolically shows that we are moving forward and rebuilding our community.”
Maureen Wren, of the DEC’s Office of Media Relations, said in an email that the work is “part of the state’s ongoing efforts to address legacy contamination in the Hoosick Falls community. ... The mobilization of the cleanup is expected on May 16 and is anticipated to last approximately six weeks.”
CLEANUP DETAILS
The stated objective of the project is to seal off residual levels of contamination in soil at the longtime industrial site.
Details of the work plan include installation of a covering system that consists of a “6-inch gravel underdrain placed directly over existing asphalt or concrete foundations and 18 inches of soil cover over the gravel underdrain,” according to the DEC.
In addition, a new storm sewer will be installed to convey stormwater from the end of First Street to the nearby Hoosic River, and a sloped area will be created to cover a retaining wall and former coal chutes on the east side of the site.
Damaged fencing on sections of the site will be replaced, and a former employee parking lot on the south side of First Street will be repaved.
After the cleanup, “a mixture of evergreen and deciduous trees will be planted, for aesthetic reasons only, along the southeast border of the project site, to serve as a transition between the site and the adjacent neighborhood.”
The parcel is on the southern bank of the Hoosic and bounded to the east by the railroad line and to the south by homes.
LONGTIME INDUSTRIAL USE
According to the DEC, the parcel was used for industrial purposes dating back to the late 1800s. Previous operations included a coal gas manufacturing facility, a foundry, a machine shop and a paper mill machine manufacturing facility.
Oak-Mitsui occupied the site beginning in 1976, primarily manufacturing electrodeposited copper foil.
In 2015, the factory was shut down and later demolished, except for concrete foundations and asphalt paving.
The DEC later approved a work plan for investigation of the site to define the extent of soil and groundwater contamination.
Detection of arsenic in the soil led to a prior remediation project, in which soil from 12 areas of concern was excavated. In most cases, the arsenic-contaminated soil was entirely removed, according to the DEC.
A number of chlorinated volatile organic compounds (such as solvents or fuels) were found in shallow groundwater at concentrations either below or slightly above DEC regulatory standards. Higher concentrations are present in a deeper sand and gravel unit located beneath a clay aquitard.
Among other contaminants detected were PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) but not exceeding the state’s levels for industrial use of the site.
Residents seeking more information about the project can contact project manager Ian Beilby, of the DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation, by calling 518-402-9639, or via email at ian.beilby@dec.ny.gov or mail at Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7013.