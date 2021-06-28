Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 9:23 pm
Tylar McBride, 14, Alexandra Phelps, 15, and Dani McBride, 13, float on inner tubes in the cool water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
Below and far below: People enjoy the beach and cool water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER People enjoy the sand and the cool water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER People enjoy the cool water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Everett Green, 6, plays in the water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER People enjoy the beach and the cool water at Lake Shaftsbury State Park on Monday afternoon.
