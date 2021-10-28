BENNINGTON – A new report that examined potential uses for the former Energizer industrial buildings highlighted housing as one possible need the site could address.
As the company vacated the imposing industrial structures earlier this year, the town partnered with Bennington County Regional Commission to study potential re-use or redevelopment options for the property off Gage and Scott streets.
Consultants with the firm Camoin 310 were hired to conduct the study, which focused on existing environmental, land use and infrastructure conditions in the area; market conditions relative to the site; engaging residents and other stakeholders in developing a vision for use of the property; developing area-wide and specific strategies for revitalization, and developing priorities for an implementation plan.
The town has posted the complete 145-page study report on the Bennington website.
300,000 SQUARE FEET
The factory site consists of 9.32 acres of land, with buildings including some 300,000 square feet of floor space. The location is a half mile from the central Four Corners intersection in the downtown.
According to the report, “The site is primarily in a residential area, but the Energizer facility is in good structural condition and could be adapted to several uses that align with its mixed-use zoning.”
It continues, “Despite a shrinking population, Bennington is experiencing a critical housing shortage. Bennington’s housing stock is unable to meet the needs of three important groups: its lower-to-moderate income work force, its young professionals, and its seniors.”
In addition, the report states, “Older housing stock, the sluggish pace of new development, continuing demographic shifts, and affordability challenges are contributing to the imbalance. The strongest demand is for market rate apartments, independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, owner-occupied condominium/townhouse units, and income-restricted units.”
Across the town, “there is a total need for approximately 600 renter households and 450 homeowner households,” according to the report, and “the Energizer facility has estimated development potential for approximately 235 rental units and 135 homeowner units, and much of that potential development would be met by local residents and/or non-residents who currently work in Bennington.”
The report includes an extensive housing assessment of Bennington housing stock, demographics and related topics.
NON-RESIDENTIAL USES
The report found that “non-residential demand is strongest among experiential food and beverage establishments, indoor recreation opportunities, convenience retail and grocery stores, downtown lodging, and lighter small-scale manufacturing.”
Concerning the demand for office space, the report stated, “Therefore, there is likely limited market potential for significant amounts of traditional new office space in the town or at the Energizer property; however, there may be some opportunity if the current supply is not meeting the needs of current office users.”
Referring to retail uses for the property, the report says in part that the trend for years has been toward large retail stores away from the downtown, and more recently toward online shopping.
It adds, however, “But the retail industry is not disappearing, but rather is evolving to focus on fun and interesting consumer experiences or “shoppertainment”, services, and recreation in addition to better utilizing online platforms. Walkable areas are well positioned to capitalize on this shift with the ability to offer a variety of activities and experiences for diverse consumer groups within a compact district.”
In a media release about the report, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said that “until recently, the Energizer property has been an important economic driver in Bennington. It is the town’s hope that this study will facilitate the redevelopment of the privately held Energizer property in a way that benefits the Bennington community.”
The report includes extensive detail about housing and real estate market trends and the zoning, environmental and other conditions associated with the property, as well as financial considerations and projections that could affect redevelopment plans or new construction projects.
There also are a number of maps of the Energizer property and surrounding area, illustrating various aspects of the report.
Potential new industrial uses did not show significant potential, according to the report.
It states in part, “There is also a longstanding trend to convert underutilized industrial space to uses such as apartment lofts, breweries, and other entertainment venues. Given the site constraints and location in a residential neighborhood, there may be limited industrial reuse potential.”
THREE CONCEPTS
The report also provides three general concepts for redevelopment of the area for the town to consider.
One is called Residential Village and would be “a mix of residential housing types at a variety of price points that address a number of community housing needs and market segments. This concept includes both adaptive reuse of the facility, partial demolition of former industrial space, and new construction of housing.”
The second is called Live and Play, and features “a mix of uses, anchored by significant housing redevelopment. The mix of uses would provide on-site recreation, entertainment, and some convenience retail and services. A lodging use is also included in the development program. This concept is designed to maximize the economic and market potential, tax impact, and reuse of the existing building space.”
A third is called Community Hub, which would envision Energizer “as a community-oriented complex with a variety of residential uses as well as facilities that meet current community needs, including fitness/recreation space, childcare facilities, a relocated/expanded senior center, multipurpose space, and an indoor marketplace.”
HUNDREDS ONCE EMPLOYED
The property is for sale and still owned by Energizer, which last year began moving its last local battery manufacturing operations to a company facility in Portage, Wisc.
A real estate ad from VT Commercial, of Burlington, lists the asking price at $7 million.
The company’s departure marks the demise of a once large-scale industrial facility that often ran around the clock, filling the parking lots with vehicles and the buildings with employees.
Union Carbine established the first battery manufacturing business in a former textile mill here during the 1940s, and over the years the complex was expanded, with employment peaking during the 1970s with more than 700 workers.
When the international company, which later became known as Eveready and later still as Energizer, announced the pending closure in 2019, there were about 90 employees in Bennington.
The study project cost $50,000 and was entirely funded by grants from the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development ($22,000), the state Department of Environmental Conservation ($20,000), and from Shires Housing ($8,000).