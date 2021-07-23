BENNINGTON — Consultants preparing a report on reuse options for the 300,000-square-foot Energizer factory complex provided a snapshot of their preliminary findings and observations this week during a public information session.
The remote Zoom webinar also included an update from a state Department of Environmental Conservation official on past and pending hazardous materials remediation work and ongoing monitoring of the longtime battery manufacturing site.
DUE IN SEPTEMBER
The Bennington County Regional Commission was hired by the town, utilizing funding from the DEC and a municipal planning grant from the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development to create the report.
Assisting BCRC in preparing a report on reuse options will be consultants Camoin Associates 310, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., which was selected by the town through a request for proposal process.
Energizer is shutting down the last of its battery operations off Gage and Scott streets in Bennington this year and consolidating that manufacturing at a company facility in Portage, Wisc.
Bill Colvin, assistant director of the BCRC, said the report on reuse options is expected by mid-September.
He said that another component of the planning effort will focus on housing needs in Bennington, as new housing has been often mentioned as a proposed use for the Energizer buildings and parking areas over four clustered parcels.
“There are a lot of potential balls in the air with regard to housing,” Colvin said, “and we felt it was a good time to take kind of a broader look at housing needs and opportunities in Bennington.”
He mentioned several developments underway or recently begun or completed by Shires Housing and proposals from some for new housing on the former Southern Vermont College campus, which was purchased in December at auction by Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
SVHC itself is taking a look at potential uses for that 371-acre property, with help from the BCRC and the town staff.
NEAR DOWNTOWN
Providing perspective on the location, Mark Anders, transportation planner with the BCRC, said the industrial complex is a half-mile from the Four Corners at the heart of the central downtown business district.
The site is close to the Bennington Recreation Center on Gage Street and within walking distance of the Green Mountain Express bus station, which provides access to local bus service and connections to regional bus or train routes.
Anders said the area scores high on a “walkability” ranking as “most errands can be accomplished on foot.”
The largest building, at 401 Gage St., is on 6.17 acres, he said, and has 138,000 square feet of space on the ground floor and 171,000 on the upper floors.
“It really is not a spot where you would site an industrial facility today,” Colvin said of the manufacturing site, which date back to pre-automobile, 19th century textile mills.
The battery business began there as a Union Carbide facility in 1942. Over time, it employed thousands, including about 700 workers during the 1970s.
The office and manufacturing operations occupied space in two former textile mills that were joined together in the 1970s.
DEMOGRAPHICS
Discussing the type of data that will be reviewed in the study, Jonathan Cooper, Community and Economic Development Specialist with the BCRC, said the demographic trend for Bennington has been downward in terms of population since a peak in 1990 of 16,451 residents. The population now stands at approximately 15,100, he said.
About a third of the population lives in the downtown area, Cooper said, and the percentage of people renting, as opposed to owning a home, is much higher downtown – 57.5 percent versus 38.5 percent townwide.
That information and related data will be a factor in determining needs and developing reuse options for the Energizer property.
Trends among people migrating into Bennington and out of town also are being reviewed. One set of statistics, said Daniel Stevens, of Camoin Associates 310, involves the number of people living elsewhere who commute to Bennington for work, approximately 5,200, but might want to live in town.
The reasons those people haven’t moved here – such as a shortage of suitable or affordable housing – will be examined.
Another 3,600 live and work in town, while about 2,740 live here and work in other local towns, he said.
Also being considered and analyzed are rising rental and home buying costs, he said, adding that in Bennington County the median sale price of a home has risen from $260,000 in 2019 to $330,000 this year, apparently reflecting the effects of a trend toward people leaving urban areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the downtown Bennington area, the median price rose from $152,000 in 2019 to $247,000 this year, he said, adding that the upward trend could have implications for the types of reuse options are selected for the Energizer and other development sites.
RESIDENT SURVEY
Providing preliminary results from an online survey of residents on their preferences for reuse of the Energizer property, Callie Fishburn, of the BCRC, said there is a large block of renters living in two-person households — 31 percent of the total — or singly, 22 percent.
People participating in the survey ranked as the most critical housing issues affordability (52 percent); lack of available rentals (40 percent), and quality of rentals (34 percent).
When asked why they want to live in Bennington, 68 percent cited a community feeling as most important; 55 percent cited the quality of housing, 43 percent cited the availability of goods and services and 42 percent cited walkability.
Asked about reused options for the Energizer site, 59 percent in the survey favored housing, while those favoring retail, commercial, community space, office or industrial uses accounted for about 30 to 40 percent of responses.
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
Kristi Herzer, the Energizer site manager for the DEC, said the facility has been listed as a contamination site since 2006, and “a lot of remediation” work has been done, primarily to deal with degreasing solvents and gases found in groundwater and soils.
That can involve the use of ventilation systems to prevent contaminated air or vapors from the soils from entering the buildings.
Herzer said she expects a pending draft of remediation plan alternatives will be completed by the company within a month for submission to the DEC. The next step will be the development of a corrective action plan for DEC approval.
Herzer said the “overarching issue” is likely to be dealing with vapor intrusion through the soil and long-term monitoring of the situation.
She added that Energizer is preparing a state-required closure plan for dealing with or cleaning up hazardous materials still on the industrial site.
“Things are moving along, from a DEC perspective,” she said.
Colvin said information about the environmental issues will be included in the Energizer reuse options report.
The BCRC also is working with a steering committee made up of representatives from local government, area business and housing organizations; businesses and lenders, neighborhood representatives, the school system, the DEC and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The informational meeting was recorded by CAT-TV and available to view on the cable network’s Facebook page.