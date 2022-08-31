MANCHESTER — During a burglary, Gringo Jack's Restaurant was hit where it hurts — behind the bar.
Emma Larkin, 27, from Manchester, was charged with burglary and petit larceny after she allegedly broke into the restaurant where she was employed and stole a bottle of rum.
Manchester Police were informed of a break in at Gringo Jack's on Aug. 23 after an employee noticed a bottle of rum was missing from behind the bar, court documents state.
Security video footage allegedly showed Larkin, recognized because she was an employee at the restaurant, illegally entering the establishment through a window. Once she made entry, she poured herself a drink behind the bar. After she finished her drink, she put her glass in the dishwasher.
She then grabbed the whole bottle of rum from behind the bar and walked out the kitchen door.
Later that day, Larkin’s mother brought her to the Manchester Police Department wearing the same outfit shown in the video footage. Before she left the station, she provided a breath sample that showed her blood alcohol content was at .129 percent.
Larkin pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions. She is not allowed to return to the restaurant and she must submit to a breath test when requested by authorities.
Another condition considered would have required her to attend in-patient alcohol treatment, but Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones rejected that, because Larkin didn’t have health insurance. Attending treatment would be an unreasonable request for someone without proper access to health care, he said.