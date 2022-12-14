BENNINGTON — Emily Hamman’s parents and young son were on hand at the Children’s Room at the Bennington Free Library on Wednesday to honor Emily and view new purchases made with money donated in her honor.
Hamann was a 26-year-old mother when she was murdered on Jan.18, 2021 along the Walloomsac Riverwalk in downtown Bennington.
“When a loss, a violation happens, it happens to everybody, people suffer, people feel grief, people are so empathetic,” said Linda Donigan, the Youth Services Librarian. “That’s shown in the most recent donation to the library.”
A donation in Hamann’s name was made to the Children’s Room by the American Legion Post 13 after they raised money from a spaghetti dinner. Members of all four parts of the Legion participated in the fundraiser, and Steve and Linda Grenslet were identified as the brains behind the operation by Hamann’s mother.
On Dec. 14, the items purchased to honor Hamann were presented to her mother Kelly Carroll, son Killian Blanchard, and Kelly’s husband Walt Carroll, who is a member of the Legion. Kelly and Killian were both wearing shirts that said, “I am Emily’s Voice.” Hamann’s grandmother Betty Brundige, and aunt and uncle Amanda and Kurt Brundige, who are from Atlanta, Ga., were also present.
As Carroll walked through the tables covered in books with Hamann’s name pasted on the inside cover, she began to tear up and found comfort in the arms of her husband. She was amazed and said, “I can’t believe everything you were able to do with that [donation.]”
The librarians also gave Killian a backpack filled with books and goodies to take home.
Some of the donation was used for “Emily’s Explorer Packs,” a collection of five backpacks, each with a specific theme — animal tracks, bugs and butterflies, ponds and streams, backyard birding and trees and leaves — topics that children in the area are interested in.
The backpacks are meant for elementary school children and have content the children can understand. They’re filled with books and activities that cater to the theme of each backpack, with magnifying glasses, binoculars, art supplies and other activity items scattered throughout the packs. Children can borrow the backpacks just like they borrow books.
The donation also paid for a custom built Lego table that replaced the old table that was ready to be retired. It was built by Youth Services Librarian Carrie Gutbier’s brother-in-law, Kurt Gutbier. On the table’s drawer, there is a plaque to honor Hamann.
Finally, there were books purchased in memory of Hamann. Thirteen picture books, three biographies, 11 nonfiction books and four young adult books were purchased with the donation.
The books were purchased in four main categories — girl empowerment, stories about the American flag, young adult and picture books.
“You never know what can inspire a child,” said Carroll.
Each book has a bookplate to honor Hamann and the items in the backpacks are labeled with a sticker of a Daisy.
Now that Emily’s mother has seen the books, they will be merged with the library’s circulating collection.