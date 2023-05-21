BENNINGTON – The lawyer for a suspended Vermont State Trooper, who is due to go on trial this week, has filed an emergency motion asking a judge to dismiss the simple assault charge due to prosecutorial misconduct by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney David Sleigh said he began asking for all investigative reports two years ago following the arraignment of his client, State Trooper Robert Zink, on April 12, 2021.
The AG’s office provided some records, but repeatedly denied there were any public use of force reports filed by any of the three state troopers involved in the arrest, records show.
The AG’s office initially said two years ago it believed it could not share any use of force reports, but in recent weeks maintained none even existed, records show.
Sleigh said as recently as both May 1 and May 15 he wrote for updates for any missing investigative records that should be turned over to the defense and specifically asked about any use of force reports.
The AG’s office responded both times that no UOF reports were filed, Sleigh said in his emergency motion.
That suddenly changed late last Friday afternoon when the Attorney General’s Office provided reports from three state troopers — including one that was a previously undisclosed witness — that helped deal with the intoxicated, combative driver in custody, records show.
The AG’s disclosure came after the office did further review last week of an audio report from then-Trooper Jeremey Sullivan. Sullivan, who tore tendons in his right hand while wrestling with the drunk driver, is heard telling investigators after the incident he needed help typing his use of force report because of his injury, records note.
“The State’s tardy disclosure in light of defendant’s repeated requests for discovery can only be described as willful,” Sleigh wrote in seeking the dismissal. “The tardy production is extremely prejudicial to defendant’s ability to prepare for and benefit from a fair trial.”
Sleigh said dismissal of the criminal charge in Vermont Superior Court was the appropriate sanction in light of the state failing to turn over the investigative records for two years.
Assistant Attorney General Paul A. Barkus, reached Sunday at his office, said he has filed a written response to the dismissal request., but he said he has asked the court to place it under seal because some exhibits contained confidential records from the Internal Affairs investigation by Vermont State Police.
Zink was one of the arresting officers for Christopher W. Campbell, 43, of Shaftsbury following a truck crash near his Tinkham Road home on Feb. 23, 2021, records show.
Campbell was later convicted of driving while under the influence after pleading guilty, records show. He paid $1,170 in court costs and fees. Campbell also pleaded no contest to resisting arrest; that case was sent to a local reparative justice board, Sleigh said.
Police said Campbell had an alcohol level of 0.14 percent, nearly twice the 0.08 level when adult drivers are presumed under the influence by Vermont law.
A jury was picked earlier this month for Zink’s case and the trial, scheduled to last for two days, is expected to begin on Tuesday. Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady is scheduled to preside.
Zink, 41, of Arlington, a 13-year police veteran at the time, has denied any wrongdoing while making the arrest.
State police suspended Zink with pay shortly after the incident. Following an internal investigation sparked by one of the troopers in the local barracks, Zink was charged by then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan with simple assault. After his arraignment two years ago, Zink was moved to unpaid leave by state police, where he remains.
Sleigh said a review of the investigation, including audio and video, shows Campbell was "violent, resisting, non-cooperating and intoxicated" for three hours, at the scene, at the hospital and at the state police barracks.
Sleigh said a second state trooper can be heard during the struggle at the scene yelling to Campbell to "let go of my Taser, let go of my Taser" just seconds before the punches in question were thrown.
The entangled Campbell, Zink and Sullivan went sliding about 50-feet down a steep icy driveway after handcuffing the defendant and preparing to move him to a police cruiser, records show.
Zink did acknowledge in his court affidavit that he and Trooper Sullivan did strike Campbell, but only after the defendant had pinned Zink on the ground and was trying to take the Taser out of Sullivan's holster.
"While Campbell had me pinned against him with his leg, he was continuing to grab at Trooper Sullivan's Taser. Both Trooper Sullivan and I had to strike Campbell repeatedly in order to get him to unpin his leg from me and to stop attempting to take Trooper Sullivan's Taser," Zink wrote in the affidavit.
"During this whole time, Campbell refused to cooperate, would not follow our commands, continued to resist and was attempting to stand up and get away from us," Zink wrote.
Later back at the barracks in Shaftsbury, Campbell began smashing his face on a metal cage, causing him to bleed profusely all over the holding cell, Zink reported.
Lt. Thomas Mozzer, the station commander, Zink, and now-former Troopers David Pfindel and Sullivan all attempted to gain control of Campbell in order to render medical aid to him, the court affidavit noted.
While attempting to restrain Campbell, he continued to resist and began kicking at all the troopers in the holding cell, Zink said.
The Bennington Rescue Squad arrived, and Campbell continued to be combative all the way to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, police said.
Bennington County Deputy State's Attorney Robert Plunkett charged Campbell the day after his arrest with eight criminal counts — aggravated assault on state police, unlawful restraint, impeding police by trying to take a Taser away from another state trooper, driving while intoxicated, careless and negligent driving and three counts of simple assault on police — a protected professional performing a lawful duty.
Campbell has filed a $25 million civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington in January 2022 claiming excessive force by three state troopers that responded to his truck crash. He is seeking $5 million for each of five claims, the lawsuit said.
Zink said the crash investigation revealed Campbell was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra truck when it slide off the southbound shoulder of Tinkham Road and collided with several mailboxes. Trooper Sullivan stated the truck eventually drove back onto the road, turned into the driveway on Tinkham Road and collided with a tree and several garbage cans before becoming stuck a second time.
Zink, who was in Bennington at the time, responded to the crash after Sullivan radioed Campbell was out of control and he was having troubling containing him.