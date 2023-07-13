Vermont Emergency Management issued the following storm update:
BERLIN — The National Weather Service forecast is on track for localized severe storms in Vermont from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. These storms may include heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and possibly a tornado in western Vermont.
These storms and another round of flash flooding expected Thursday and Friday may lead to additional flooding due to already saturated ground and high water levels of Vermont lakes rivers and streams.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Vermont. Watch forecasts and sign up for Vermont Alert to be notified if your area reaches Flash Flood Warning, which means they are imminent or happening.
Vermont Alert delivers up to the minute emergency information to your cell phone, email, and home phone. These include flood warnings, traffic interruptions, boil water notices, and other information. Register at vtalert.gov.
Everyone is advised to remain vigilant and stay away from floodwaters. Never drive or walk through a flooded area, currents or unseen washouts can cause you and your car to wash away. People and pets should stay out of any body of water, including swim holes, after a flooding event. Dial 9-1-1 to report a life-threatening situation or other emergency.
Respect all detours and find state road closures at https://NewEngland511.org/region/Vermont.
Vermont’s Swiftwater and Urban Search and Rescue teams and mutual aid from other states continue to operate in the field and have conducted over 200 rescues and 100 evacuations since the storm began Sunday. At least 14 teams will be staged in areas of greatest expected impact around the state on Thursday.
Gov.r Phil Scott declared a State of Emergency ahead of Sunday and Monday’s storm. Among other actions, the emergency declaration allows state responders to request additional resources from other states, should they be needed.
The Vermont Emergency Operations Center has been at full activation since the storms began on Sunday and remains open 24-hours a day. The EOC is staffed with state and federal personnel who have been assisting communities with flood response and recovery.
Four Red Cross overnight shelters are currently open:
• Barre City Auditorium (16 Auditorium Hill, Barre)
• Rutland High School (22 Stratton Rd., Rutland)
• Hartford High School (37 Highland Ave)
• Johnson – Northern Vermont University
There are also several local shelters open, please call 2-1-1 to find a location near you.
For a complete forecast, visit the National Weather Service forecast site:
www.weather.gov/aly (Bennington and Windham counties)
www.weather.gov/btv (Rest of Vermont)
FLOOD SAFETY TIPS
If rising water is approaching, leave.
Evacuate over high ground and plan that route now for any flooding event.
Never drive or walk through floodwaters. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you and your car away.
Turn off the circuit breaker in your home before you evacuate – if you can do so safely.
Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system before you once again occupy your home if it has been flooded.
If you are in a flood-prone area, or if you believe your home will be flooded, it is advisable to move valuables from your basement in case water enters your home.
Check your insurance coverage now, and then contact your insurance company if you have damage.
WEB RESOURCES
Vermont Emergency Management Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement
VEM Twitter: @vemvt.
Vermont Alert on Twitter (Road Closures and Weather Alerts): @VermontAlert
Health Information: HealthVermont.gov/Flood
Environmental Information: ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood
Agriculture Information: Agriculture.Vermont.gov/Flood
511 Road Conditions: https://newengland511.org/region/Vermont
NWS Albany social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSAlbany/ or https://twitter.com/NWSAlbany
NWS Burlington social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSBurlington or https://twitter.com/NWSBurlington
Vermont river levels and forecast: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=btv.