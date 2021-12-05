POWNAL -- Vermont State Police report that cleanup of a spill of hazardous material on U.S. Route 7 near the Massachusetts border has been completed. VSP assisted the Pownal Fire Department with the cleanup of the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m.
A tractor trailer owned by the Holland Company in Adams, Mass., was hauling liquid aluminum sulfate when one of the valves broke on the trailer, causing the material to leak out onto the roadway. The material was quickly contained by emergency responders, and the Holland Company provided resources to clean up the spill.
Also responding to the scene were members of the State of Vermont Hazmat Team, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the Bennington Fire Department and authorities from the State of Massachusetts, VSP said. Route 7 was closed to all traffic for approximately four hours while crews cleaned up the roadway.