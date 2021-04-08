Above: Owners Alicia Holden and Ted Cutsumpas assist a customer at lunchtime at Elm Street Market in Bennington on Thursday. The popular market re-opened yesterday after undergoing renovations. Below left: Holden and Cutsumpas stand outside the market in front of the compass that was designed by the couple and modeled after one seen on Nantucket, where Ted grew up. Alicia designed the compass itself and the points shown on the board represent some of the couples favorite destinations, or places they hope to explore. Below right: Employees Aly Strattman and Emma Myers make sandwiches in the kitchen.