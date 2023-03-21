BENNINGTON – Meeting this week, the Mount Anthony Union School District board elected a new chairperson for the coming year and noted that there are three openings on the regional board that weren’t filled in the election.
During the annual board reorganization meeting Monday, two candidates were nominated by board members for the chair position – current Chairman Leon Johnson and Stephanie Mulligan, who holds one of the Shaftsbury seats on the board.
In a secret ballot vote, with board members submitting their choice on folded pieces of paper to Superintendent James Culkeen, Mulligan received 5 votes to 3 for Johnson, a North Bennington representative.
Susan Plaisance was elected board vice chair.
VACANCIES
The board also decided to seek persons interested in filling one of three openings on the regional board. One seat would represent Bennington, one Pownal and the third Woodford.
Board members are elected on an at-large basis with voters from all the member towns casting ballots, but candidates must live in the town they would represent.
Anyone interested in serving in a MAUSD board position should contact Culkeen’s Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union office for information.