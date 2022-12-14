MANCHESTER — From the outside, everything looks the same.
“On the surface, it’s just a normal bus, except that you might notice a bright blue or green front bumper,” says Derek Chalmers, director of transportation for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union. “Under the hood? It’s a whole new world.”
Indeed it is.
These are electric buses, compliments of a $1.58 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to the BRSU. By spring 2024, the supervisory union will operate four new battery-powered buses along with two new electric charging stations. The funding comes from the 2022 EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Program that was authorized in the Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021.
“There’s no way we could start the transition to electric this fast without help from the EPA,” says Greg Harrington, BRSU director of operations. “These days the outlay for a traditional bus runs around $90,000 and electric models can cost up to $400,000 each. That’s just too pricey for a school district without a grant.”
Chalmers and Harrington acknowledge they have a lot to learn as they make the transition from diesel-fueled to electric-powered buses.
“The grant gives us a head start on planning for the future of transportation,” says Harrington. “Up until now, we’ve never needed to be electricians to operate the bus system. We need to think in new ways.”
For starters, they must work within the limits of range. Today, a fully charged bus can travel 125 to 175 miles on a full charge. Factors that push that number lower include cold weather, and steep hills or mountains. Welcome to Vermont.
“We have a number of routes in Dorset and Manchester that average 30 to 60 miles on a flatter landscape,” says Chalmers. “We will locate the two new bus charging stations at Manchester Elementary Middle School and The Dorset School.”
The charging stations for the electric buses differ from ones already scattered around the Northshire for cars. These are larger and pull more power from the local electric grid.
“You can’t power up a bus on a car charger,” says Chalmers. As part of the planning process, Chalmers is working with Green Mountain Power to determine if a power upgrade is needed at the two schools.
Charging the buses will require a bit of creative scheduling. “It takes three to six hours to fully charge a bus,” says Harrington. “We can hook up two buses to each station. Only one is powered at a time, but the charger automatically switches from one bus to the other when the first charge is done. When not on the roads, the buses will be hooked up and charging.”
Still, the benefits far outweigh the challenges, they said. The electric buses will decrease greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuel, and reduce driver and student exposure to harmful diesel emissions. The electric buses are also easier and cheaper to maintain with no need to change the oil, replace oil filters or fill the tank with more expensive diesel fuel.
And unlike diesel, electric translates into a quiet ride.
“Some people suggest that the quieter bus will create a more calming environment for students. We’ll see about that,” says Harrington.