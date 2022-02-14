BENNINGTON — For Heather and Ryan Hassett, owners of Bennington Pizza House, 430 Main St., every shop owner’s nightmare became a reality early Monday morning: An electrical fire erupted in their restaurant.
At about 4:45 a.m., an employee opened up the shop to clean and use the oven. When she opened the door, smoke billowed out, and she immediately gave co-owner Ryan Hassett a call.
Arriving quickly, he thought on his feet. “I responded within probably five minutes," Hassett said. "I shut the propane and everything off inside to ensure that everything was as safe as it could be."
The Bennington Fire and Police departments arrived in time to spare the building major structural damage, but it sustained considerable smoke damage. The wall where the electrical fire originated will need to be replaced, and some water damage was sustained. No one was injured in the fire.
Hassett called up security camera footage and knows that the fire began in the early morning, but will leave it up to experts to determine exactly when. That security system came with water and fire detection features the shop owners were too busy to install yet.
The shop owners aren't yet sure what repairs will cost.
It’s a setback that’ll keep shop doors closed for at least a few weeks. And in a community the size of Bennington, a closure like that has measurable impacts in the town.
Hassett, who’s co-owned the 50-year-old establishment for about five years, knows it. “I'm calling my employees all individually. Because you know, they all rely on me — rely on us — for our paycheck to pay their car payments and everything else. If we’re closed for a couple of weeks, that's gonna be a huge financial burden on them,” said Hassett.
He and his wife, Heather Hassett, also own Bringing You Vermont, Vermont Confectionery and the Woodford General Store.
The couple is trying to find work at their other locations for about seven of their pizza house employees.
“We have to find a balance, so we can take care of our employees without putting the rest of us in a financial crunch,” Hassett said.
The fire isn't the only hit the Hassetts have endured recently. The Woodford General Store was broken into Nov. 11 and again on Christmas morning. Also, at the beginning of the pandemic, the couple invested $16,000 into redoing the front of the pizza shop to allow for 6-foot distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, and they recently replaced an oven, making the damage to the shop a sharper blow.
But Hassett isn’t glum — he is grateful. Owners at Ramunto's and Benner’s, two other pizza joints in town, have already reached out to ask what they can do to help.
“We’re a close-knit community. I just appreciate the support that we have. Community businesses, we reciprocate. When another business has an issue, we step up and say, ‘What can we do to help you?’ and when we have an issue, they do the same thing.”
He’s arranged to pass off ingredients they won’t be able to use to Benner’s. It’s a cooperation that pre-dates the fire.
Benner’s and Bennington Pizza House source their bread from the same bakery, Pittsfield Rye Bakery over in Massachusetts. The bakery’s driver has cancer, so when the pandemic hit, the two pizzerias started taking turns picking up bread for both establishments to protect his health. “We work together,” said Hassett.
And he has a message for the community more broadly. “We'll be back open as soon as we can. And we appreciate everybody’s patronage, your well-wishes, and we'll be back to serve you as soon as we can.”
The Bennington Fire Department couldn't immediately be reached.