Molly Gray, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives
Qualifications: The diversity of challenges we face today as a state, nation and international community require a diversity of experience and a readiness to deliver for our rural communities and working families.
I’m the only candidate in the Democratic primary who has a legal background, has promoted human rights overseas, has worked in Congress and has served statewide as lieutenant governor. I spent a half-decade working on Capitol Hill – first for Rep. Peter Welch and then for the International Committee of the Red Cross, where I advocated for U.S. compliance with the Geneva Conventions and led field missions abroad.
Before being elected Vermont’s 82nd lt. governor, I served statewide as a Vermont assistant attorney general. As lieutenant governor, I’ve worked to give Vermonters from every corner of our state a voice in Montpelier and a seat at the table.
My Vermont roots run deep. My paternal grandparents, Ed and Mabel Gray, helped operate The Putney School and my maternal grandfather, Jack Mumford, used to run Brattleboro Tire. I was born on my family’s vegetable and dairy farm in South Newbury, still operated by my family today. I’m the product of Vermont schools, from Newbury Elementary through Vermont Law School, and I’ve lived and worked in communities across Vermont.
Issues and challenges: I consider our state’s three biggest challenges to be our workforce and housing shortages, as well as the existential global threat of climate change. Having served as lt. governor, I know these issues will not be solved by Vermont alone. We need federal support.
From emergency rooms to child care centers, workforce shortages are holding back our local economy and straining our working families.
In Congress, I’ll work to pass free tuition and loan forgiveness for advanced training in high demand sectors (like health care and renewable energy). I’ll expand access to career and technical centers and state colleges, including tuition-free community college. I’ll pass incentives for businesses who create on-the-job training, so that workers can advance their career without leaving the workforce.
As lt. governor, I’ve seen that our housing crisis hurts every community. As Vermont’s Congresswoman, I’ll fight for federal investment to modernize wastewater and sewer, allowing for increased housing in our downtowns. I’ll also bring financial support to first-generation homebuyers.
Finally, I’ll get to work tackling climate change with the urgency it deserves through federal action. I’ll support investments in growing the climate workforce necessary to weatherize homes, install solar and expand our EV network. I’ll end fossil fuel subsidies and expand tax incentives in the renewable sector. I’ll work to fully decarbonize the American electric grid. Finally, I’ll use my foreign affairs experience to champion consistent engagement with the international community on the Paris Agreement.
Vermont traditions: Vermont has a tradition of sending leaders to Washington who lead with civility, work across the aisle and champion far-ranging issues from farming to foreign policy. With so much at stake, this moment requires that our first Congresswoman be ready to carry on this tradition.