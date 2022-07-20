With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office?; 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them?; and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
David Zuckerman, Democrat, candidate for lieutenant governor
My name is David Zuckerman, I am a farmer, a father, a small business owner, and I have had the honor of serving you for 22 years as lt. governor and as a state legislator. I have fought on behalf of everyday Vermonters by leading on marriage equality, raising the minimum wage, cannabis reform, affordable housing and so much more. In my time as a public servant, I traveled the state to listen to Vermonters’ concerns and struggles. I used my position to uplift the voices of our marginalized communities, our labor unions, climate activists, and every day struggling Vermonters. In my tenure as lt. governor, I was able to use the office to help Vermonters navigate our political system to become more effective advocates for themselves and the issues they care about. Due to this advocacy and successful work, thus far I have received every organizational endorsement including: the Vermont State Employees Association, the Professional Firefighters of Vermont, American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, AFSCME 93, Sheetmetal workers, Vermont Conservation Voters, Sunrise Montpelier Rights and Democracy, and The Vermont Sierra Club. I look forward to hitting the ground running and continuing with this work as your next lt. governor.
The climate crisis is the number one issue of our time. We must invest in renewable energy, weatherization, and better transportation alternatives to reduce our state’s carbon footprint and work towards a more sustainable future. We can and must work to improve opportunities for Vermonters in the new climate economy while incentivizing the transition in a way that helps working people through the changes. Health care, housing and fuel costs are out of control, making it difficult for everyday working Vermonters to keep up with the cost of living in the state. We must invest in affordable housing and food resilience. Universal Health care is also part of the new economy. As people have greater stability in their lives, they can then make the time, and have the resources, to better care for their neighbors and the planet. Vermonters spend $6 billion on health care annually. If we greatly reduce the overhead in health care, we can use those resources for our communities and the planet.
Our democracy is under assault. Women’s autonomy has been stripped away and other established rights are at risk, including marriage equality. We must pass Proposition 2 (Slavery Prohibition) and 5 (the Reproductive Liberty amendment) to protect every Vermonter. When people are relegated to second-class citizens, our society is failing to live up to the dreams and promises of what we can be.
Sugaring is a longstanding Vermont tradition and hallmark. The tradition of sugaring is deeply rooted in our culture. It brings together both the solitary work across the land as well as the community spirit when boiling and pulling fresh syrup off the pan for sugar on snow or to fill the barrels. If we do not address climate change, our next generations will not have this as part of their lives.