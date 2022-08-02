With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State?
Anya Tynio, Charleston, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative
Qualifications: I currently serve as the Orleans County GOP Committeewoman and as the Vice Chair for the Orleans County Republican Committee. My background in business, management, marketing and agriculture will assist me in being an effective representative for Vermont.
Issues and challenges: Lowering inflation and the cost of food, fuel and essential services. We need to regulate government spending, resume drilling and refining our own oil for energy independence and focus on American agriculture.
Constitutional Rights. I will always defend and promote our Constitutional freedoms along with focusing on parental rights.
National security and rising crime. Providing for the safety and security of our citizens by securing our borders, supporting law enforcement and keeping our military well trained and well equipped.
Vermont traditions: Maintaining our self reliance and independent culture.